Only 58% consumers keen on recycling old electronic devices: survey

According to a whitepaper released on Tuesday by Cashify, while 70% of the respondents were aware of e-waste, only 58% were keen on recycling their old devices

The survey found that 27% requested a monetary return for their older devices, and at least 15% of respondents were against recycling, and 4% were worried about data safety.

The survey also found that 70% of the respondents bought refurbished smartphones as per their budgets and that 85% of them would buy refurbished smartphones again.

And 62% of the respondents changed their devices between 1-3 years, upgrading their devices for better technology and features, 26% of the respondents upgraded their smartphones due to lagging issues.

According to the survey, 36% of consumers did not get rid of their old devices as they wanted to use it as a spare while 25% did not sell due to low selling price. 10% of the respondents also stated that they lacked knowledge on what to do with their old devices and only 3% kept their old devices due to concerns on data and security.

Interestingly the survey revealed that 53% of the respondents had stockpiled two or more old gadgets in their households.

In terms of user demography, the survey found that users between the ages of 24-44 sold the maximum number of devices in the past year with 84% of them male and 16% being females.

The survey also found that most people sold their devices in the last quarter of 2021 with Xiaomi being the top-selling brand in the buyback segment followed by Apple at 16% and Samsung at 15%.

The survey was conducted through an online questionnaire and recorded responses from 8,000 users across the country.