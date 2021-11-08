Online health consultation not as accurate as in-person assessment: study

08 November 2021 15:09 IST

Some patients said they were concerned telemedicine may be overused by hospitals as a cost and time-saving measure, rather than in patients’ best interests

Health consultation over video or audio calls, better known as telemedicine, became increasingly popular during the pandemic. However, virtual health assessments are less diagnostically accurate than in-person consultations, according to a survey by Cambridge University.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The researchers surveyed and interviewed over 1,300 patients and 111 clinicians. More than 86% of them felt that telemedicine was worse than face-to-face meetings for accuracy of assessment. Some of them even reported misdiagnosis.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Startups eye post-pandemic ‘tele-health’ revolution

More than 90% of them said virtual consultation made it more difficult for patients and doctors to build a trusting medical relationship. Moreover, only half the patients were confident they would receive a quick response to an urgent request for medical advice within 24-48 hours.

The study also noted that telemedicine put certain groups of patients at a disadvantage, especially those with undiagnosed or complex conditions, for whom English was not a first language, those who had hearing, cognitive or speech difficulties and those who belonged to lower socio-economic status.

Some patients said they were concerned telemedicine may be overused by hospitals as a cost and time-saving measure, rather than in patients’ best interests.

“Our research exposes the inherent risks and benefits of telemedicine for patients with complex conditions, which may have important implications for patients who have other serious or unpredictable long-term conditions,” one of the researchers added.