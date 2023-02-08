OnePlus unveils OnePlus Pad with 144Hz display and mechanical keyboard

February 08, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

OnePlus on Tuesday announced its first Pad during the Cloud 11 launch event in New Delhi, and thus entering a new segment of tablets. The Chinese smartphone maker has loaded the OnePlus Pad with features like 144Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Pad will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will run on Oxygen 13.1 OS. The Pad comes with a 9,510mAh battery coupled with 67W charger, and Type-C port.

The Pad features an 11.61 inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, and 500 nits of peak brightness with 2800x2000 resolution. It comes with a magnetic keyboard and stylus. The Pad also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos.

OnePlus has used an 8MP front camera, and a 13MP rear lens in the Pad.

OnePlus did not announce the price and availability of the Pad yet. It is likely to come in April to Indian market.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro (mechanical keyboard)

OnePlus, for the first time, showcased mechanical keyboard, Keyboard 81 Pro, with 81 tactile keys that will be a part of expanding peripheral ecosystem. The keyboard also features OnePlus’s trademark alert slider, but here it is in rotating form factor.

It will be compatible with Mac/Windows/Linux/Android OS/iOS. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery pack for Bluetooth mode. There is a Type-C port for charging as well.

The OnePlus mechanical keyboard will come to India in April. The pricing will be announced later for the mechanical keyboard.

In total, OnePlus launched eight and announced two new products for its 2023 line up. The new launches also included smartphones, TWSs, smart TV and a 5G Wi-Fi router.

OnePlus also announced OnePlus 11 Concept for the MWC 2023 and hinted towards introducing a new foldable/flip phone in the Q3, 2023.