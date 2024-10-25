OnePlus announced the launch of the OxygenOS 15 that integrates generative AI and Google’s Gemini model in order to give users an upgraded experience that the company promises will be faster, smoother, and more seamless.

Upcoming OnePlus flagship devices will include Google Gemini app as the default AI assistant, to let users carry out activities such as writing, brainstorming, and even voice-based queries. Through the Intelligent Search feature, users can carry out on-device searches.

“OxygenOS 15 introduces refined animation interactions that enhance usability through its industry-first innovation, Parallel Processing,” the company said in a statement. This OS enables “seamless transitions between applications, ensuring a smooth experience even during heavy usage.”

Photography lovers will also find features such as AI Detail Boost to turn low-quality images into 4K versions, a new AI Unblur feature, and an AI Reflection eraser for photos shot through glass.

Meanwhile, a Pass Scan feature will let users scan paper/digital boarding passes from the camera or the photo album.

For note-takers or those who need to transcribe text, there is an AI Notes feature with OxygenOS 15 to let them tweak their drafts and enhance them, apart from enabling speech-to-text conversions.

AI Replies, on the other hand, will make it easier to respond to friends with AI-generated replies. Despite a new range of generative AI features, though, OnePlus has said that efficiency would not be compromised.

“On OnePlus’ next-generation flagship phones, OxygenOS 15 will achieve a remarkable reduction in system storage, shrinking by nearly 20%* compared to OxygenOS 14 on OnePlus 12,” noted the company.

OnePlus also promised better anti-theft protection and expanded UI customisation options.

The open beta version of OxygenOS 15 will come first to the OnePlus 12 5G, from October 30.

“With OxygenOS 15, we aim to create a product that resonates with our users, integrating advanced and meaningful AI features and a unique design that they helped to create. This release sets a new standard for software performance and productivity,” said Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS Product.

