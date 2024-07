July 16, 2024 16:33

OnePlus Nord 4 to come with Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor

OnePlus disclosed their Nord 4 smartphone will run on Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor. The device is also expected to come with a high-density graphite sheet, a steel vapour chamber and a micron-level copper foil for better heat dissipation.