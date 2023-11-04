  • Screen: 2.4K display/11.35-inch screen with 7.5mm bezels/7:5 aspect ratio
  • Resolution: 2408 x 1720 pixels
  • Processor: Helio G99 Octa-core
  • Camera: 8MP front and rear cameras
  • Light: 400 nits adaptive brightness
  • Battery: 8,000 mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging
  • Sound: Quad speakers/Dolby Atmos Support
  • Refresh rate: 90Hz
  • 3.5mm audio jack: No
  • Storage: 8GB of RAM and 256GB ROM, with expansion up to 1 TB through microSD support
  • Models: WiFi version and two 4G LTE models (8+128 LTE & 8+256 LTE)
  • Colour: Twin Mint