November 04, 2023

OnePlus released its very first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, this spring but the Chinese electronics maker has come back with its second tablet even before the end of the calendar year. Retailing at ₹23,999, the OnePlus Pad Go is what the company described as its “first mid-level tablet” and is geared towards entertainment-seekers.

The Hindu tried out the OnePlus Pad Go for several weeks to see if the company’s newest offering is worthy of a buyer’s attention.

In the box

We received the OnePlus Pad Go, a Type-C Cable, the 33W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter, a SIM ejector, and documentation for the device. Accessories such as the keyboard and the stylus will need to be purchased separately.

Design

Slim and lightweight, the OnePlus Pad Go comes with a metallic sage green backing and a glossy green camera bar. The stylish colour scheme makes the tablet stand out in a segment saturated with generic black and dark grey devices. As the tablet is very thin and slippery, owners may want to invest in a sturdy case to enjoy a more comfortable grip. The screen and camera bar also get severely smudged with use, so additional protection is a must.

While the design is aesthetic, there are several challenges. The OnePlus Pad Go’s power and volume buttons are perpendicular to each other, causing confusion whenever the device is flipped. The button placement also favours left-handed users when the tablet is placed in the landscape mode. As the camera protrudes from the back, users’ fingers pass over it often and dirty the lens, causing foggy photos. A standing case is also necessary since the speaker vibrations are very strong and pass through the hands. The on-screen bezels are thick, and there is no home button.

Specifications

Screen: 2.4K display/11.35-inch screen with 7.5mm bezels/7:5 aspect ratio

2.4K display/11.35-inch screen with 7.5mm bezels/7:5 aspect ratio Resolution: 2408 x 1720 pixels

2408 x 1720 pixels Processor: Helio G99 Octa-core

Helio G99 Octa-core Camera: 8MP front and rear cameras

8MP front and rear cameras Light: 400 nits adaptive brightness

400 nits adaptive brightness Battery: 8,000 mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging

8,000 mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging Sound: Quad speakers/Dolby Atmos Support

Quad speakers/Dolby Atmos Support Refresh rate: 90Hz

90Hz 3.5mm audio jack: No

No Storage: 8GB of RAM and 256GB ROM, with expansion up to 1 TB through microSD support

8GB of RAM and 256GB ROM, with expansion up to 1 TB through microSD support Models: WiFi version and two 4G LTE models (8+128 LTE & 8+256 LTE)

WiFi version and two 4G LTE models (8+128 LTE & 8+256 LTE) Colour: Twin Mint

OS

OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13.2 does not feel very different from an Android setup, and a less technical user is not likely to even notice a difference. The OnePlus Pad Go comes with a pre-installed word processor system. The device can be locked with the help of a password or through facial recognition. The user interface feels generic and easy to navigate.

Camera

The tablet’s 8MP front camera is barely adequate for video calls and the 8MP rear camera will certainly disappoint photography lovers. Though there are myriad filters and selfie editing features which range from narrowing your nose to magnifying your eyes, the overall image clarity is poor, even if the colours are bold. An AI-enhancement feature marginally improves the picture’s lighting and hues, but there’s little point to these fun extras if the camera itself is mediocre.

Screen

The OnePlus Pad Go comes with a generous and brightly illuminated screen, even when considering that its bezels are on the thicker side. Colours and motion are a treat for the eyes, the touchscreen response is faultless, and an eye comfort mode helps users transition from day to night. Blacks are rich and taint-free, making your favourite movies and TV shows look especially alluring on the screen. The colour accuracy is incredible, movie scenes shot in near total darkness get a pleasant lift to reveal hidden features, and details are crystal clear.

The tablet’s performance is speedy when carrying out tasks such as basic graphic design, but we did experience lagging content multiple times when streaming movies on Prime Video. The OnePlus Pad Go offers a 90Hz refresh rate, but 120Hz would have been a far better fit for an entertainment-focused tablet.

Audio

The OnePlus Pad Go delivers clean and impressive audio that will enthrall listeners for hours on end without causing fatigue, but the sound changes drastically based on how the device is positioned. When held horizontally, music is forceful, bright, surrounds the listener, and feels highly atmospheric. This will suit TV show watchers and gamers. When flipped upright, the tablet’s stereo field is automatically adjusted and the sound loses some background depth to instead focus on vocal clarity.

The volume range for headphones users could have been higher, and we wished for cleaner, distraction-free calls. Either way, the OnePlus Pad Go rivals a number of premium segment tablets when it comes to audio quality for music. The tablet supports Dolby Atmos and there are several sound profiles to toggle between for movies, music, and gaming, as well as a smart mode which alters the settings as required. External volume levels were more than sufficient to not just entertain the listener, but also fill up their entire room.

Over several days, we tried to connect some OnePlus TWS earphones to the tablet, but the two devices did not pair in spite of multiple connection attempts, which was frustrating. However, the tablet paired with another set of wireless earphones.

Battery life

The OnePlus Pad Go’s battery life is generally lengthy, but is soon shortened when you are streaming content. The company claims that the tablet offers 514 hours (around 20 days) of standby time and 40 hours of music playback. When fully charged, the tablet’s battery statistics told us that the device would last for about 1 day, 23 hours, and 25 minutes.

This was more or less our experience, as we only needed to charge the device every two days after using it moderately for a range of tasks such as browsing, taking notes, making Canva edits, watching YouTube videos, and listening to music.

However, you will have to charge the OnePlus Pad Go at least once or twice daily if you are streaming content from Netflix or Prime for more than four hours a day - especially with the maximum brightness, volume, and resolution settings enabled. This was a letdown when considering that the tablet is ultimately aimed at movie and TV watchers, who may be able to stream two films at most before the device dies out.

Gamers can safely overlook the OnePlus Pad Go, due to the low refresh rate as well as the rapid battery consumption. For others, the pad offers battery optimisation options to make their device last longer.

The OnePlus Pad Go’s battery only drops by single digits when the device is left asleep for days on end, which is a definite plus. The device requires about 90 minutes to reach 100% charge.

The area around the camera grows slightly warm when streaming high-resolution media, but the tablet itself does not overheat and is comfortable to hold.

Verdict

The OnePlus Pad Go is a fantastic choice for buyers who want an immersive screen and high quality audio but don’t want to splurge on a premium device. The tablet’s design results in a lot of smudging and we sorely felt the absence of the 3.5mm audio jack. The device’s battery life is satisfactory for its price tag but will likely not meet the needs of OTT series marathoners.

That being said, most standard users will fall in love with the OnePlus Pad Go’s sharp visuals and powerful sound. The OnePlus Pad Go comes in three variants, priced at ₹19,999 (WiFi version), ₹21,999 (with LTE connectivity) and ₹23,999 (with LTE connectivity).