OnePlus Nord 4 vs Motorola Edge 50 Neo | Features, prices, specs, and more

Mid-segment phones deliver an eclectic mix of basic as well as premium features that aim to provide a smooth, seamless experience without too many cutbacks, but at a still-accessible price point. They can support impressive camera performance, a long-lasting battery, and high refresh rates that will appeal to even many gamers. On the other hand, they may not last as long as a premium device and can get lost in a company’s product line-up.
The OnePlus Nord 4 and the Motorola Edge 50 Neo are both mid-segment phones that fall under the ₹25k to ₹35k range, changing based on ongoing sales and discounts. How do they differ?
Let’s take a look.
|OnePlus Nord 4
|Motorola Edge 50 Neo
|MRP
|₹32,999
|₹29,999
|Display
|6.74-inch AMOLED; 2772 × 1240; 450 ppi
|6.4-inch pOLED; 2712 x 1220; 460 ppi
|Battery
|5,500mAh
|4,310mAh
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300
|Storage
|8/256 GB
|8/256 GB
Coming to the camera set-up, the OnePlus Nord 4 packs a 50 MP wide camera with a Sony LYTIA sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 16 MP front camera.
The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with a 50 MP rear main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 32 MP front camera.
Published - November 07, 2024 10:08 am IST