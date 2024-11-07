OnePlus Nord 4 vs Motorola Edge 50 Neo | Features, prices, specs, and more

Mid-segment phones deliver an eclectic mix of basic as well as premium features that aim to provide a smooth, seamless experience without too many cutbacks, but at a still-accessible price point. They can support impressive camera performance, a long-lasting battery, and high refresh rates that will appeal to even many gamers. On the other hand, they may not last as long as a premium device and can get lost in a company’s product line-up.

The OnePlus Nord 4 and the Motorola Edge 50 Neo are both mid-segment phones that fall under the ₹25k to ₹35k range, changing based on ongoing sales and discounts. How do they differ?

Let’s take a look.

OnePlus Nord 4 Motorola Edge 50 Neo MRP ₹32,999 ₹29,999 Display 6.74-inch AMOLED; 2772 × 1240; 450 ppi 6.4-inch pOLED; 2712 x 1220; 460 ppi Battery 5,500mAh 4,310mAh Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Storage 8/256 GB 8/256 GB

Coming to the camera set-up, the OnePlus Nord 4 packs a 50 MP wide camera with a Sony LYTIA sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 16 MP front camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with a 50 MP rear main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 32 MP front camera.