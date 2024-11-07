 />
OnePlus Nord 4 vs Motorola Edge 50 Neo | Features, prices, specs, and more

Though OnePlus Nord 4 and Motorola Edge 50 Neo are both mid-segment phones, they come with powerful specs. How do they differ?

Updated - November 07, 2024 10:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus Nord 4, pictured on the left, and the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, pictured on the right

OnePlus Nord 4, pictured on the left, and the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from OnePlus and Motorola; compiled on Canva by The Hindu

Mid-segment phones deliver an eclectic mix of basic as well as premium features that aim to provide a smooth, seamless experience without too many cutbacks, but at a still-accessible price point. They can support impressive camera performance, a long-lasting battery, and high refresh rates that will appeal to even many gamers. On the other hand, they may not last as long as a premium device and can get lost in a company’s product line-up.

The OnePlus Nord 4 and the Motorola Edge 50 Neo are both mid-segment phones that fall under the ₹25k to ₹35k range, changing based on ongoing sales and discounts. How do they differ?

Let’s take a look.

OnePlus Nord 4Motorola Edge 50 Neo
MRP₹32,999₹29,999
Display6.74-inch AMOLED; 2772 × 1240; 450 ppi6.4-inch pOLED; 2712 x 1220; 460 ppi
Battery5,500mAh4,310mAh
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Storage8/256 GB 8/256 GB
Coming to the camera set-up, the OnePlus Nord 4 packs a 50 MP wide camera with a Sony LYTIA sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 16 MP front camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with a 50 MP rear main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 32 MP front camera.

Published - November 07, 2024 10:08 am IST

