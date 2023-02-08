OnePlus launches Q2 Pro 4K smart TV and Buds Pro 2 TWS

February 08, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Expanding its smart TV portfolio, OnePlus, on Tuesday launched a new smart TV, Q2 Pro, for the Indian audiences. The OnePlus Q2 Pro smart TV fits under the premium segment, Q, and will retail at ₹99,999 in 65 inches screen size only.

The new Q2 Pro smart TV is an extension of previously launched Q1 series in 2019. The new smart TV features 4K QLED display with a color gamut of DCI-P3 97%.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with Gamma Engine Ultra, 120 local dimming zones with deep contrasts. The Q2 Pro features a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The TV 65 Q2 Pro gets high-dynamic range imaging technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro delivers a combined 70W output. The 40W comes out of the soundbar attached to it while the 30W sound output comes from the subwoofer at the back of TV. The 4K smart TV comes with Dolby Atmos support as well.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is powered by the latest Google TV OS. Google TV also offers Kids Mode for watch limits, bed time limits and more. The TV does support voice command through the remote.

The OnePlus Q2 Pro 65 inches smart TV will start for an open sale in March across Flipkart, Amazon and OnePlus’s portal.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Similarly, OnePlus also launched two new TWSs along with smart TV and smartphones. They are known as OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, priced at ₹11,999 and ₹9,999, respectively.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the first earbuds to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users based on Android 13. It also gets Google’s Fast pair option as well.

The Buds Pro 2 feature 11mm+6mm dual driver technology, Dynaudio default EQ and three customized EQs namely Bold, Serenade and Bass.

The Buds Pro 2 has ANC support as well. The TWS claims to offer 39 hours of playback. It can be charged via Type-C port or Qi-certified wireless charging pad. These buds come with IP55 certification. The Buds Pro 2 will sell in Arbor Green, Obsidian Black shades starting February 14.

The standard TWS, Buds Pro 2R, claims 25 hours playback time and is IPX4 rated. It will be available in Obsidian Black, Misty White colours, starting February 14.