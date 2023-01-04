ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus launches OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2 in China

January 04, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Smartphone maker OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in its native China, along with the Buds Pro 2

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus launches OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2 in China | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Wednesday launched the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in its home turf China. The same phone is scheduled to launch on February 7 in India. The Chinese smartphone seller also unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 along with it.

“The fast and smooth performance is in OnePlus’ DNA,” said Louis Li, President of OnePlus China.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G continues the Hasselblad branding on its lenses. The smartphone uses a triple lens set-up at the rear. OnePlus 11 sports a 50MP main lens supported by a 32MP portrait sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

The OnePlus 11 features a 5,000mAh cell along with a 100W charger. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB RAM. The company claims 35% improved CPU performance and 25% better results on GPU with this new SoC.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 3.0.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with spatial audio compatibility for Android users. Co-created with Dynaudio featuring MelodyBoost with 11mm and 6mm drivers, the Buds Pro 2 also features ANC. The Buds can last 39 hours, according to the company.

