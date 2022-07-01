OnePlus launches Nord 2T with 32MP selfie lens, 80W charging 

Nord 2T is now the first smartphone in the Nord series to breach the 30k price bracket

OnePlus on Friday launched the Nord 2T in India, extending its Nord series in the mid-segment. OnePlus Nord 2T overtakes the Nord 2 with a bit of customisation on the processor front. Nord 2T also becomes the first smartphone in the Nord series to breach the 30k price bracket.

OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Nord 2T runs on Android 12 out of the box with the OxygenOS 12.1 skin on top of it.

Nord 2T features a 4,500mAh battery and an 80W charging support. The smartphone gets a 6.43 inch AMOLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord 2T is being protected by Gorilla Glass 5 both in the front and the back.

In optics, OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. The 50MP main lens comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Nord 2T features a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 2T comes in two variants; 8GB/128GB priced at ₹28,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant which will come at ₹33,999. The Nord 2T will be available in two colours starting from July 5 across Amazon, OnePlus’s website, OnePlus offline stores, and other leading retail outlets.