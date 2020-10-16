OnePlus launches its flagship OnePlus 8T, starting at ₹42,999

16 October 2020 15:31 IST

Chinese handset maker OnePlus launched on Wednesday its flagship OnePlus 8T smartphone.

The device includes a twin-battery technology with 4,500 mAh capacity, and comes with warp charge 65 charging solution, which helps the phone get a full-recharge in just 39 minutes.

The OnePlus 8T is equipped with 12 temperature sensors, along with an extra encryption chip in the adapter and cable, to charge safely and at comfortable temperatures.

The smartphone has a 120 Hz fluid AMOLED display, and is said to have the highest colour accuracy in the industry. It also enables seamless scrolling owing to its low-response latency. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile, OnePlus 8T comes with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage, to deliver 4K video capture and playback with reduced battery drain.

OnePlus introduced the Video Portrait mode to produce clips effects based on artificial intelligence (AI), accurately detecting and analysing human subjects and blurring the background. The camera system includes a 48MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide lens.

The smartphone is available in 2 colours — Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. It comes in 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants. Pricing starts at ₹42,999.

OnePlus also introduced the OnePlus Buds Z, the wireless earphones powered by Dolby Atmos 3D stereo and Bluetooth 5.0. It is said to provide 20 hours of playback time, and is available in white and gray variants. Pricing starts at ₹2,990.