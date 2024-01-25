OnePlus and Jio to set up 5G innovation lab

January 25, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

OnePlus and Jio on Thursday announced they are setting up a 5G innovation lab in India for testing and developing new technologies.

Both these companies aim to leverage the developing 5G ecosystem in the country and increase the use cases for gaming and streaming.

OnePlus and Jio have not yet confirmed where this new 5G innovation lab would be established or the investment behind it.

“This partnership signifies a bold step towards the future of connectivity, where innovation knows no bounds. Together, Jio and OnePlus India are set to redefine the 5G landscape in the country, providing users with a glimpse into the limitless possibilities that lie ahead,” said a OnePlus spokesperson.

“Today, Jio True 5G covers the entire country with a robust True 5G network. 85% of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. It is time to unfold magical 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction. Over the next few months, our users will experience superlative and enhanced gaming, streaming and better usage experience of 5G,” said a Jio spokesperson.