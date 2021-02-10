Watch | One of the world's fastest supercomputers

10 February 2021 15:28 IST

A video describing a new supercomputer being developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, that should rank among the world's 25 fastest once it goes into operation in 2022.

A new supercomputer in Wyoming, U.S., will rank among the world's fastest and help study phenomena including climate change, severe weather, wildfires and solar flares.

Houston-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise won a bid to provide the $35 million to $40 million machine for a supercomputing center in Cheyenne, the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, announced Wednesday.

