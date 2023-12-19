ONDC and Meta to digitally upskill five lakh MSMEs

December 19, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

ONDC and Meta on Tuesday announced a partnership to help small businesses by educating them to build conversational buyer and seller experiences on WhatsApp through Meta’s business and technical solution providers.

To start, over the next two years, five lakh MSMEs will also be digitally upskilled through the Meta Small Business Academy.

Meta Small Business Academy offers a certification to empower entrepreneurs and marketers to gain critical digital marketing skills to grow on the Meta apps.

T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, said, “Today, for any business to grow, it is critical for them to market themselves and reach a wider audience. Our partnership with Meta will not only digitally upskill these businesses but will also enable them to connect with a customer base far and wide. We are confident that our collaborative efforts will pave the way for millions of small businesses by providing them with the right impetus for growth.”

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Meta in India, added, “India’s digital transformation story is unfolding at a revolutionary pace, and for this growth to continue, we need the right ecosystem and partnerships that enable millions of small businesses to build and deepen their digital presence. Our partnership with ONDC builds on supporting the government’s vision for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and furthering our ongoing commitment to skilling small businesses and aiding this rapid digital transformation and growth story in the country.”

As part of the partnership, Meta will also support Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatApp chatbot, in enhancing the services offered on the bot as the single point of seller communication and customer communication for ONDC.

Earlier this year, Meta launched the ‘WhatsApp Se Wyapaar’ program to upskill 10 million traders across 29 states in 11 Indian languages on the WhatsApp Business app.

Today, there are more than 200 million users of the WhatsApp Business app across the world, and more than 60% of people on WhatsApp in India message a business account.

