Oculus users to login with Facebook account to access all apps

24 August 2020 17:25 IST

Facebook is making it compulsory for new Oculus users to log into their devices with Facebook credentials, and existing users will need to merge their accounts, as the social networking giant planned to terminate supporting Oculus accounts.

Oculus is owned by Facebook and is one of Facebook’s apps and technologies.

First time Oculus users will need to login with a Facebook account starting October this year. Existing users will have the option to login with Facebook and merge their Oculus and Facebook accounts. If they continue without merging, they will not have the full functionality of Oculus. Some games and apps may no longer work as Facebook ends supporting Oculus accounts after January 1, 2023.

All future unreleased Oculus devices will require a Facebook account, even if the users already have an Oculus account.

Facebook has noticed that majority of their users are already logging into Oculus with a Facebook account to use features like chats, parties, and events, or to tune into live experiences in Oculus Venues.

Oculus users can still create or maintain their unique VR profiles. If they do not want their Oculus friends to find them by their Facebook name, they can just make their profiles visible to ‘Only Me’ in settings.

Users can also select any information about their VR activity they want to post on their Facebook profile by giving permission to post or by updating settings.

The social networking company is also planning to allow multiple users to log into the same device using their own Facebook account, and share their headset with friends or family while keeping their information separate.

Logging into Oculus using Facebook account will enable it to use information related to how users use VR and other Facebook products to improve their experience in the different platforms. Facebook can also use this information to show users’ personalized content like ads about Facebook apps and technologies, ads from developers for their VR apps or recommendations for Oculus Events.