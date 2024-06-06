GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Nvidia's stock market value surpasses $3 trillion

Nvidia’s stock price has more than doubled this year after more than tripling in 2023 and it’s now the third most valuable company in the S&P 500

Published - June 06, 2024 10:45 am IST

AP
Nvidia’s stock price has more than doubled this year [File]

Nvidia's stock price has more than doubled this year [File]

Nvidia’s stock price has more than doubled this year after more than tripling in 2023 and it's now the third most valuable company in the S&P 500. Nvidia's stock rose again Wednesday to surpass $3 trillion in market value.

The company is also about to undergo a stock split that will give each of its investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own.

The chipmaker has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. The company's revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier.

Nvidia, which has positioned itself as one of the most prominent players in AI, has been producing some eye-popping numbers. Here’s a look:

Samsung's HBM chips failing Nvidia tests due to heat and power consumption woes, sources say

Nvidia’s total market value as of Wednesday. Earlier this year, it passed Amazon and Alphabet to become the third most valuable public company, behind Microsoft ($3.168 trillion) and Apple ($3.029 trillion). The company was valued at around $418 billion two years ago.

That’s the one-day increase in Nvidia’s market value on Wednesday.

The company's 10-for-1 stock split goes into effect at the close of trading on Friday, June 7, and is open to all shareholders of record as of Thursday, June 6. The move gives each investor nine additional shares for every share they already own.

Companies often conduct stock splits to make their shares more affordable for investors. Nvidia’s stock closed Wednesday at $1,224.40 and it's just one of 11 companies in the S&P 500 with a share price over $1,000.

Revenue for Nvidia’s most recent fiscal quarter. That’s more than triple the $7.2 billion it reported in the same period a year ago. Wall Street expects Nvidia to bring in revenue of $117 billion in fiscal 2025, which would be close to double its revenue in 2024 and more than four times its receipts the year before that.

Nvidia’s estimated net margin, or the percentage of revenue that gets turned in profit. Looked at another way, about 53 cents of every $1 in revenue Nvidia took in last year went to its bottom line. By comparison, Apple’s net margin was 26.3% in its most recent quarter and Microsoft’s was 36.4%. Both those companies have significantly higher revenue than Nvidia, however.

