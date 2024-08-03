GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nvidia's new AI chip delay could affect Microsoft, Google, Meta: Report

Design flaws could cause a delay of three months or more in the launch of chip giant Nvidia's upcoming artificial intelligence chips, reported The Information

Updated - August 03, 2024 01:43 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Reuters
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at an event together [File]

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at an event together [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Design flaws could cause a delay of three months or more in the launch of chip giant Nvidia's upcoming artificial intelligence chips, tech-focused publication The Information said on Friday.

The setback could affect customers such as Meta, Google and Microsoft, who have collectively ordered tens of billions of dollars worth of chips, it said, citing people who help produce chip and server hardware for Nvidia.

The AI chip giant unveiled its Blackwell chip series in March, succeeding its earlier flagship AI chips, the Grace Hopper Superchip, that were designed to speed generative AI applications.

Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

"As we've stated before, Hopper demand is very strong, broad Blackwell sampling has started, and production is on track to ramp in the second half," an Nvidia spokesperson said in an emailed statement in response to the report.

Meta, Google, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nvidia informed Microsoft and another major cloud service provider this week of a delay in the production of its most advanced AI chip in the Blackwell series, The Information said, citing a Microsoft employee and another person with the knowledge of the matter.

