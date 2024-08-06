ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia's AI chip demand to face limited impact from potential production delay, analysts say

Published - August 06, 2024 09:45 am IST

Worries over a delay in the launch of Nvidia's upcoming artificial-intelligence chips may be exaggerated, analysts said

Reuters

According to media reports, Nvidia’s Blackwell chips may face delays of three months or more due to design flaws [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Worries over a delay in the launch of Nvidia's upcoming artificial-intelligence chips may be exaggerated, analysts said, as they do not expect the setback to have a big impact on the chip giant's revenue or demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, Nvidia's Blackwell chips may face delays of three months or more due to design flaws, potentially affecting customers such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google and Microsoft.

Despite recent worries, "it remains clear that demand levels continue to rise, with all major hyper-scalers continuing to grow their capex outlooks," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a note on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event of a delay, sales of Nvidia's older "Grace Hopper" chips should help to fill the gap, Rasgon added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nvidia investor dilemma: how much is too much in a stock portfolio?

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

"Nvidia's competitive window is so large right now that we don't think a three-month delay will cause significant share shifts."

Nvidia, which commands more than 80% of the AI chip market, stands in a unique position as both the largest enabler as well as beneficiary of surging AI development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had said in May its latest Blackwell series of AI chips was set to ship in the second quarter.

Supply for in-demand AI chips has remained constrained as manufacturers such as Taiwan's TSMC struggled to catch up and expand capacity for complex techniques such as advanced packaging.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress had said in May demand for Blackwell chips could exceed supply "well into next year".

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if there are minor delays, analysts at TD Cowen said they were "confident these issues will likely be resolved whether through firmware or platform updates".

The delays are not reflective of the demand driving data centre revenue for Nvidia in 2025, they said.

An Nvidia spokesperson, in response to a media report last week, had said "Hopper demand is very strong, broad Blackwell sampling has started and production is on track to ramp in the second half".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US