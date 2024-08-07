Nvidia to host flagship AI Summit in India in October

Nvidia has announced its flagship AI Conference in India to be held between October 23 and 25 at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. One of the three held globally along with Washington, D.C. and Japan, the NVIDIA AI Summit will be attended by CEO Jensen Huang along with other industry leaders.

All days of the summit will be marked by interactive workshops and panels, hands-on demonstrations of AI solutions and tools and a fireside chat with Huang.

“With accelerated computing infrastructure, research and AI skilling at scale, India has the potential to become the Intelligence Capital of the world and the upcoming NVIDIA AI Summit is the first of its kind with significant focus on India,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia-South NVIDIA. “It promises to be topical, relevant for India and is a must-attend for developers, startups and enterprises”, he added.

Last year in September, Huang met Indian PM Narendra Modi during a five-day tour to discuss the country’s potential role as a site for chipmaking, AI talent resource and market for Nvidia products.

