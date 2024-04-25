Nvidia to acquire Israeli AI software provider Run:ai

April 25, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

Nvidia has agreed to acquire the Israeli startup Run:ai, which develops software for handling artificial intelligence computing resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the acquisition is estimated to be valued at USD$700 million, a report from Bloomberg said.

The California-based chipmaker has been collaborating with the Israel-based startup, which was founded in 2018 by Omri Geller and Ronen Dar, since 2020. The chipmaker has done several other deals in the country, which is its second-most important market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in March, reports emerged of a coalition of tech companies that includes Qualcomm, Google and Intel that plans to loosen Nvidia’s chokehold by going after the chip giant’s secret weapon: the software that keeps developers tied to Nvidia’s chips.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The trillion-dollar chipmaker alongwith its hardware relies on its nearly 20 years worth of computer code, which helps competition with the company nearly impossible, a report from Reuters said.

Currently, an estimated 4 million global developers are said to rely on Nvidia’s CUDA software platform to build AI and other apps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.