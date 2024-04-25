ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia to acquire Israeli AI software provider Run:ai

April 25, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

Nvidia agreed to acquire the Israeli AI software provider Run:ai for a reported sum of USD$700 million

The Hindu Bureau

Nvidia has agreed to acquire the Israeli startup Run:ai, which develops software for handling artificial intelligence computing resources.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia has agreed to acquire the Israeli startup Run:ai, which develops software for handling artificial intelligence computing resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the acquisition is estimated to be valued at USD$700 million, a report from Bloomberg said.

The California-based chipmaker has been collaborating with the Israel-based startup, which was founded in 2018 by Omri Geller and Ronen Dar, since 2020. The chipmaker has done several other deals in the country, which is its second-most important market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in March, reports emerged of a coalition of tech companies that includes Qualcomm, Google and Intel that plans to loosen Nvidia’s chokehold by going after the chip giant’s secret weapon: the software that keeps developers tied to Nvidia’s chips.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The trillion-dollar chipmaker alongwith its hardware relies on its nearly 20 years worth of computer code, which helps competition with the company nearly impossible, a report from Reuters said.

Currently, an estimated 4 million global developers are said to rely on Nvidia’s CUDA software platform to build AI and other apps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US