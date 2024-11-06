ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia surpasses Apple as world's biggest company

Published - November 06, 2024 08:27 am IST - New York

AFP

Nvidia previously became the largest traded company in June [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chip-making giant Nvidia surpassed Apple on Tuesday to become the highest valued company in the world as the artificial intelligence boom continues to excite Wall Street.

Shares in the AI juggernaut rose 2.9% to $139.93, swelling its market capitalisation to $3.43 trillion, ahead of Apple at $3.38 trillion.

India’s next generation will be the back-office for AI delivery, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says

Nvidia previously became the largest traded company in June, although it only held the record for a day. It is currently worth more than Amazon and Meta combined.

The world's biggest tech companies have invested tens of billions of dollars into Nvidia's powerful AI technology that is the central component for training powerful generative AI systems such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini.

Nvidia on Friday will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average underscoring the stratospheric rise of a company whose share price has skyrocketed more than 850 percent since the end of 2022 when the release of ChatGPT sparked an AI frenzy.

