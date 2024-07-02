GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nvidia set to face French antitrust charges, sources say

Nvidia is set to be charged by the French antitrust regulator for allegedly anti-competitive practices, people with direct knowledge of the matter said

Published - July 02, 2024 08:46 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
The French authority and Nvidia declined comment [File]

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nvidia is set to be charged by the French antitrust regulator for allegedly anti-competitive practices, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first enforcer to act against the company.

The French so-called statement of objections or charge sheet would follow dawn raids in the graphics cards sector in September last year, which sources said targeted Nvidia. The raids were the result of a broader inquiry into cloud computing.

The world's largest maker of chips used both for artificial intelligence and for computer graphics has seen demand for its chips jump following the release of the generative AI application ChatGPT, triggering regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic.

The French authority and Nvidia declined comment. The company in a regulatory filing last year said regulators in the European Union, China and France had asked for information on its graphic cards.

Nvidia solidifies position as world's most valuable company

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The French watchdog in a report issued last Friday on competition in generative AI cited the risk of abuse by chip providers.

It voiced concerns regarding the sector’s dependence on Nvidia’s CUDA chip programming software, the only system that is 100% compatible with the GPUs that have become essential for accelerated computing.

It also cited unease about Nvidia’s recent investments in AI-focused cloud service providers such as CoreWeave.

Companies risk fines of as much as 10% of their global annual turnover for breaching French antitrust rules, although they can also provide concessions to stave off penalties.

The U.S. Department of Justice is taking the lead in investigating Nvidia as it divvies up Big Tech scrutiny with the Federal Trade Commission, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

