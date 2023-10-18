ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia may be forced to leave some countries after new U.S. export curbs

October 18, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Reuters

The expanded curbs go into effect in 30 days [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nvidia said it may be forced to move some business operations out of countries that are in the purview of U.S. export curbs after the Biden administration on Tuesday expanded its restrictions on export of certain high-end technology.

The chipmaker also said the new rules may impact its ability to complete the development of certain products in a timely manner, support existing customers of those products, or supply customers of those products outside the affected regions.

Under the expanded curbs, which go into effect in 30 days, the U.S. has now restricted a broader swathe of advanced chips and chipmaking tools to a greater number of countries including Iran and Russia, and blacklisted Chinese chip designers Moore Threads and Biren.

