HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nvidia may be forced to leave some countries after new U.S. export curbs

Nvidia said it may be forced to move some business operations out of countries that are in the purview of U.S. export curbs

October 18, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Reuters
The expanded curbs go into effect in 30 days [File]

The expanded curbs go into effect in 30 days [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nvidia said it may be forced to move some business operations out of countries that are in the purview of U.S. export curbs after the Biden administration on Tuesday expanded its restrictions on export of certain high-end technology.

ALSO READ
U.S. updates policies to stop China from getting advanced computer chips

The chipmaker also said the new rules may impact its ability to complete the development of certain products in a timely manner, support existing customers of those products, or supply customers of those products outside the affected regions.

Under the expanded curbs, which go into effect in 30 days, the U.S. has now restricted a broader swathe of advanced chips and chipmaking tools to a greater number of countries including Iran and Russia, and blacklisted Chinese chip designers Moore Threads and Biren.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / exports

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.