NVIDIA launches Jetson Orin NX 16GB module for developers in India 

January 31, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

NVIDIA launched the Jetson Orin NX 16GB modulus with enhanced performance and efficiency for the small form factor, low-power robots in India.

The new module delivers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance with the ability to configure power between 10-25 W and delivers 3x the performance of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier and 5x the performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX.

The system-on-module from NVIDIA supports multiple AI applications with the company’s Ampere architect GPU and allows users to develop solutions using complex AI modes in natural language understanding, 3D perception, and multi-sensor fusion.

The Jetson Orin NX also brings support for sparsity, enabling greater performance by increasing the throughput for Tensor Core operations.

The module is ideal for use in drones and handheld devices and can be used for advanced applications such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, agriculture, healthcare, and life sciences, the company shared.

NVIDIA also released the JetPack 5.1, bringing support for the Orin NX 16 GB and the latest CUDA-X stack on Jetson Orin which supports a broad range of carrier boards and peripherals such as sensors, cameras, and connectivity modules (5G, 4G, Wi-Fi).