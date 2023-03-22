ADVERTISEMENT

NVIDIA launches AI supercomputing Cloud services for enterprises 

March 22, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST

NVIDIA launched DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service with access to infrastructure and software to train generative AI for enterprises 

The Hindu Bureau

NVIDIA launched DGX Cloud that will provide will provide dedicated clusters of AI supercomputing, paired with NVIDIA AI software.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

NVIDIA, on Wednesday, launched DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service that gives enterprises access to infrastructure and software needed to train advanced models for generative AI.

DGX Cloud will provide dedicated clusters of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing, paired with NVIDIA AI software.

Each instance of DGX Cloud features eight NVIDIA H100 or A100 80GB Tensor Core GPUs for a total of 640GB of GPU memory per node. A high-performance, low-latency fabric built with NVIDIA Networking ensures workloads can scale across clusters of interconnected systems, allowing multiple instances to act as one massive GPU to meet the performance requirements of advanced AI training.

High-performance storage is integrated into DGX Cloud to provide a complete solution for AI supercomputing, the company shared in a release.

The service makes it possible for every enterprise to access its own AI supercomputer using a simple web browser, removing the complexity of acquiring, deploying, and managing on-premises infrastructure, the company shared in a press release.

Enterprises will be able to rent DGX Cloud clusters on a monthly basis. NVIDIA is partnering with cloud service providers to host DGX Cloud infrastructure starting with Oracle. Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are expected to begin hosting in the coming months, the company said.

“We are at the iPhone moment of AI. Startups are racing to build disruptive products and business models, and incumbents are looking to respond. DGX Cloud gives customers instant access to NVIDIA AI supercomputing in global-scale clouds.” said Jensen Huang, founder, and CEO of NVIDIA.

NVIDIA’s DGX Cloud instances start at $36,999 per instance per month and organisations can contact their NPN partner for additional details.

