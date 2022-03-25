Nvidia launches a new map software for autonomous vehicles

The software optimises the car’s sensors to make it useful in poor weather conditions when lighting is low.



GPU maker Nvidia has launched a new map software that can be used in autonomous vehicles. The map accurately captures road elevation and markings, traffic signals, signboards and verticals posts.

The software optimises the car’s sensors to make it useful in poor weather conditions when lighting is low. It also enables the vehicle to contextual the location based on surrounding objects when typical map attributes are unavailable.

The lidar layer in the software provides builds a 3D representation of the location at 5-centimetre resolution, NVIDIA said in a statement.

The AI-based platform gathers map updates from millions of cars, constantly uploading new data to the cloud as vehicles add more kilometres. The data is then aggregated and used to provide real-world map updates.

By 2024, the software could provide a coverage to 500,000 kilometres of roadways in North America, Europe and Asia. And it will be regularly updated and expanded with millions of passenger vehicles, NVIDIA added.