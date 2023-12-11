HamberMenu
Nvidia to expand partnership with Vietnam, support AI development

Nvidia CEO said the company will expand its partnership with Vietnam’s top tech firms to deploy artificial intelligence in the country

December 11, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Reuters
The U.S. chipmaker Nvidia’s chief executive said on Monday the company will expand its partnership with Vietnam’s top tech firms.

The U.S. chipmaker Nvidia’s chief executive said on Monday the company will expand its partnership with Vietnam’s top tech firms. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's chief executive said on Monday the company will expand its partnership with Vietnam's top tech firms and support the Southeast Asian country in training talent for developing artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Nvidia, which has already invested $250 million in Vietnam, has so far partnered with leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

"Vietnam is already our partner as we have millions of clients here," Jensen Huang, Nvdia's CEO said at an event in Hanoi in his first visit to the country.

"Vietnam and Nvidia will deepen our relation, with Viettel, FPT, Vingroup, VNG being the partners Nvidia looks to expand partnership with," Huang added.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Nvidia was set to discuss cooperation deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities in a meeting on Monday, Reuters reported on Friday.

