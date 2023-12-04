ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia CEO says he will try to prioritise Japan for AI processors

December 04, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - TOKYO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said his company would do its best to supply its AI processors to Japan amid high market demand

Reuters

NVIDIA HGX AI Supercomputer on display during the annual Foxconn Tech Day in Taipei, Taiwan [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday his company would do its best to supply its artificial intelligence processors to Japan amid extremely high market demand.

Japan is rushing to rebuild its once world-leading semiconductor infrastructure and catch up on the development of AI technology. The graphics processing units (GPUs) made by U.S.-based Nvidia dominate the market for AI.

"Demand is very high, but I promised the prime minister we will do our very, very best to prioritise Japan's requirements for GPUs," Huang told reporters at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo.

Huang's visit came less than two weeks after Japan passed an extra budget that included about 2 trillion yen ($13.60 billion) earmarked for chip investment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Some of the funds are expected to be used to support Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC and chip foundry venture Rapidus, which aims to manufacture cutting-edge chips in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

"The semiconductor industry that Japan is now starting to grow and foster will be able to produce GPUs," Huang said.

Also Read | Nvidia delays launch of new China-focused AI chip

"Countries like Japan are realising that you need to own your own data, build your own AI factories and produce your own AI intelligence," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US