Nvidia and SoftBank pilot world's first AI and 5G telecom network

Published - November 13, 2024 09:57 am IST

Huang said SoftBank was the first to receive its new Blackwell chip designs

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia and SoftBank Corp have piloted the world’s first AI and 5G telecoms network. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Leading chipmaker Nvidia and SoftBank Corp, the telecommunications arm of SoftBank Group, have piloted the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G telecoms network, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The network can run AI and 5G workloads concurrently, a process known as an artificial intelligence radio access network (AI-RAN), the companies said.

Applications for the network include autonomous vehicle remote support and robotics control.

"Every other telco will have to follow this new wave," SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said at an AI event where he was speaking alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

