NPCI introduces auto debit option in UPI for recurring payments

23 July 2020 18:41 IST

Users will continue to have control over payments being made even when they are set for auto-debit. They will receive notifications on setting up a mandate, pre- and post-transaction alerts, to let the users know that it is made on time, and with their knowledge.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched AutoPay feature in UPI which will auto debit customer accounts for regular payments, easing the burden to remember recurrent bill payments.

The UPI AutoPay option enables users to set up an e-mandate and pay the recurring expenses like insurance premium, mobile bills, electricity bills, DTH payments, EMI payments, bus or metro card payments, UPI eligible streaming subscriptions and other utility bills.

“The Repeat mandate functionality gives seamless convenient usage for people to set up repeat payments across a variety of applications,” Praveena Rai, chief operating officer of NPCI, said in a statement.

To enable auto payments, customers have to authenticate their accounts through UPI PIN once for amounts under ₹2000. For payments above ₹2000, UPI pin authentication is required at every mandate.

Consumers have to set up a date for auto debit after which their account will be automatically debited on the scheduled day.

Mandates can be set up for different frequencies like daily, weekly, monthly, annually, as required. Consumers can also change, pause or revoke an auto debit mandate as required.

The RBI committee on digital payments chaired by Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, recommended to introduce recurring payments in UPI, in May 2019.

“It will act as an impetus to the momentum and volume of transactions that we have already seen in UPI,” Nandan Nilekani said.