Now Netflix content can be streamed on Google Nest and Nest Hub Max

22 July 2020 20:58 IST

Netflix is the latest streaming service to be supported on Google’s smart displays. Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, and several other apps with mobile cast option can be streamed on Google Nest.

Google announced on Monday that Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max users can stream Netflix content on the two platforms.

Netflix subscribers can link their account using Google Home or Assistant App. They can use voice commands like “Hey Google, open Netflix” to access select shows and tap the thumbnail to stream.

If the user’s Voice Match feature has been set up, they can pick their Netflix shows right from where they left off by using their voice command like play, pause, skip forward, next episode and subtitles on.

Nest Hub Max supports Quick Gestures, which allows users to just look at their device and raise a hand to pause or resume a streaming content.

The Nest smart displays support Google apps likes Photos, YouTube, Maps, News, Duo, and some third-party apps. Small form factor makes it very convenient to carry them around the home.

“Whether you’re listening to music, getting the news or catching up on a popular TV show, your Nest Hub or Next Hub Max keep you entertained while you’re prepping dinner or doing the dishes,” Google said in a blog post.