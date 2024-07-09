GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing’s CMF launches Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2; Apple iPhone 15 discounts online

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF launched its first smartphone in India, while Apple fans can check out iPhone 15 deals online

Updated - July 09, 2024 10:45 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: AP

Nothing’s CMF marks first smartphone launch in India

Nothing’s CMF sub-brand launched its Phone 1 smartphone in India, along with the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

The phone, which retails at ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and at ₹17,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, is intended to compete with OnePlus’s Nord series, Vivo’s T series, and Realme’s P series. The CMF Phone 1 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is rated IP52 for water resistance.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 will be sold at ₹4,299. The CMF Watch Pro 2 retails at ₹4,999 while a vegan leather variant is available at a slightly higher price of ₹5,499.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Nothing’s CMF launches Buds and Neckband Pro

Apple iPhone 15 models available at lower prices online

Apple shoppers who want to get the latest iPhone models and variants can check out ongoing discounts on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

The Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) variant was retailing at ₹70,999 on Amazon India and Flipkart, after an 11% discount.

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) variant was selling at ₹81,999 on both platforms, after a 9% discount.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB) variant was selling at ₹1,28,200 on Amazon India after a 5% discount, and at ₹1,24,990 on Flipkart after a 7% discount.

However, the discounts can vary based on the iPhone models’ memory capacity and their colours, so shoppers should carefully check the specifications of the phone they are interested in.

Buyers should also exercise caution when ordering expensive gadgets from e-commerce platforms.

Exchange offers or credit card incentives on such platforms can also help bring down the price of a new device.

