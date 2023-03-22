Nothing launches Ear 2 TWS succeeding Ear 1

March 22, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Nothing on Wednesday launched the second generation of Ear TWS in India. The new Ear 2 TWS carries forward the same transparent design language as it was in Ear 1 that sold more than six lakh units globally.

The Ear 2 TWS features Hi-Res audio certification and LHDC 5.0 technology.

The earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver, and a new dual-chamber design that claims to enhance the overall sound quality with better airflow.

The Ear 2 supports dual connection to connect two devices simultaneously. The buds claim improved wind and crowd proof voice, and personalised active noise cancellation that adapts to user’s ear canal.

The Ear 2 TWS allows users to create a Personal Sound Profile in the Nothing X app. It adjusts the equaliser levels in real-time to match the user’s hearing experience.

Ear 2 comes with three HD microphones on each earbud and an AI noise reduction algorithm that claims to filter out over 20 million sound samples. The TWS claims to achieve up to 40 dB of noise reduction.

The Ear 2 is said to last up to 36 hours without ANC. It also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices.

The buds are IP54 rated as well for water-resistance, while the charging case is IP55 certified.

The Ear 2 TWS has press controls to skip tracks, switch modes, and adjust volume. The controls can be customised in the Nothing X app.

The TWS supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices.

“We are excited to introduce Ear (2) as a significant upgrade to our debut product Ear (1), which sold over 600,000 units,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

The Ear 2 has been priced at ₹9,999. It will be available on Flipkart, Myntra and select offline stores starting March 28.