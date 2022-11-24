Nothing hints Android 13 beta for Phone 1

November 24, 2022 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Earlier, Android 13 was expected to come to the Nothing Phone 1 by early 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Nothing has hinted the Android 13 beta for Phone 1 as the company’s CEO shared the Nothing OS 1.5.0 update | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing has hinted the Android 13 beta for Phone 1 as the company’s CEO shared the Nothing OS 1.5.0 update. He took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the slated update which is based on Android 13.

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, in the replies did mention that the update will be available soon.

Earlier, it was reported that Android 13 will be available to Phone 1 by early 2023, but with Pixel phones getting the stable Android 13, Nothing may roll out the beta by the end of 2022 followed by the stable update in 2023.

Many users feel that Pixel phones OS and of Nothing’s Phone 1 feel similar. Originally, Nothing Phone 1 operates on Nothing OS based on Android 12. With the teaser reveal, company might be working internally to roll out the stable update soon based on Android 13. 

Meanwhile, Pixel phones are operating on Android 13 now, depending upon region.

Nothing Phone 1: A wholesome package  

Nothing on July 12 launched its first smartphone, Phone 1, featuring Glyph interface. The London-based tech startup packed the Phone 1 with Snapdragon 778 G+, 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500mAh battery.

Phone 1 sells in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants in India.

