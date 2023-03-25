March 25, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The newly launched Nothing Ear 2 goes for limited time sale today across e-commerce sites Flipkart and Myntra. The second generation TWS from the London-based tech startup supports Hi-Res audio and LHDC 5.0.

The earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver, and a new dual-chamber design. It also supports dual connection to connect two devices simultaneously.

The Ear 2 TWS allows users to create a Personal Sound Profile in the Nothing X app.

Ear 2 comes with three HD microphones on each earbud and an AI noise reduction algorithm that claims to filter out over 20 million sound samples. The TWS claims to achieve up to 40 dB of noise reduction.

The Ear 2 is said to last up to 36 hours without ANC. It also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices.

The buds are IP54 rated as well for water-resistance, while the charging case is IP55 certified.

The Ear 2 TWS has press controls to skip tracks, switch modes, and adjust volume.

The TWS supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices.

Nothing Ear 2 has been priced at ₹9,999.