Not just computers, even your cars aren’t safe from hackers

Mumbai

08 March 2020 03:10 IST

Study reveals how criminals manipulate key-fobs with ease

A recent study has revealed that not even cars are safe from cyber attacks.

A joint study conducted by the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium and the University of Birmingham in the Uniter Kingdom describes how electronic key-fobs used to lock and unlock cars can be hacked by cyber criminals with surprising ease, and how millions of cars are at risk.

The key-fob, or immobiliser, enables the user of a vehicle to lock or unlock their car with the touch of a button. The system was invented to control car thefts, which are traditionally executed by touching certain wires in the ignition together, known as “hot-wiring” a car, which starts the ignition without a key. The research paper points out vulnerabilities in the immobilisers of several models by Hyundai, Toyota and Kia.

According to the research report, all a hacker has to do is to use a Radio Frequency Identification device within close range of a key-fob, which exploits the vulnerability in the immobiliser system and downloads its secret code to the hacker’s device. Using this information, the hackers can clone the target’s key-fob, use it to unlock the car and drive away without raising any alarm whatsoever. The only challenge that remains after hacking the key-fob is to override the ignition, but car thieves had surpassed that hurdle way back when they invented hot-wiring.

The car models named in the report include Auris, Camry, Corolla, FJ Cruiser, Fortuner, Hiace, highlander, hilux, Land Cruiser, RAV4, Urban Cruiser and Yaris by Toyota and I-10, I-20, Veloster, IX20 and I-40 by Hyundai.