Norton’s Password Manager compromised,  user data may have been leaked: Report 

January 15, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Norton, on Tuesday, in a notification to the Vermont Attorney General’s office shared that it detected an unauthorised third-party had used a list of username and passwords in an attempt to log in to its customers’ accounts.

The company shared that third-party intrusion in its Password Manager feature was detected on Dec. 12 2022, however, the intrusion first started on Dec 1.

Though its own systems were not compromised, the company claimed it believed that an unauthorised third-party used a list of usernames and passwords obtained from another source, like the dark web, to log into Norton customer’s accounts.

The company also shared that third-party may have used usernames and passwords to view customers’ first names, phone numbers and mailing addresses. And utilised the Norton Password Manager feature to access details stored with it if the user’s Password Manager key is identical to Norton account password.

Norton asked its users to reset their Norton password in order to prevent additional attempts to access accounts by unauthorised third-parties, and has made efforts to counter the threat from the data leak.

In Dec. 2022, LasPass, another digital security company, confirmed that an unauthorised third-party gained access to “certain elements of their customers’ information”.

At the time, LastPass shared that customer’s passwords remained safe, however, attackers were able to gain access to certain elements of customer information, which the company did not specify.