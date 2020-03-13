Technology

Norms being finalised to make social media platforms accountable

Twitter and Facebook logo. File

Twitter and Facebook logo. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government had first released the draft for proposed amendments to the IT Act in December 2018, inviting public comments

The government is finalising the ‘intermediaries guidelines’ to make the social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, more responsive and accountable.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in the process of amending the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011, to make the social media platforms more responsive and accountable. The rules are being finalised,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Also read | Twitter makes work from home mandatory

The government had first released the draft for proposed amendments to the IT Act in December 2018, inviting public comments. It proposed to make it mandatory for platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter to trace the “originator” of “unlawful” information and remove such content within 24 hours of notice.

 

Watch | Dark mode now available on WhatsApp

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Twitter
Facebook
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 3:30:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/norms-being-finalised-to-make-social-media-platforms-accountable/article31052022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY