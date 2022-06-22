NordVPN user can now create own private network with Meshnet

NordVPN has also announced that it will shut down its servers operating in India on June 26 in a response to the country’s new data law that mandated VPN companies to collect user data and hand it over to the government if needed.

NordVPN has introduced Meshnet that will let user to create local area networks (LANs) and enable to set up direct encrypted connections with devices without routing traffic through a server.

“With Meshnet, you connect to a specific NordVPN user-owned device that you’ve formed a prior connection with,” NordVPN said in a blog post.

With the Meshnet feature traffic will be encrypted just like it is when connected to a NordVPN server, but instead of getting a NordVPN server IP address, it will use the IP address of the routing device. Each user can add 10 devices to their Meshnet pair with up to 50 other devices. Adding a device to Meshnet requires the consent of the user on that device, the company noted.

To use Meshnet, users have to open the NordVPN app on their device and turn on Meshnet. They can add devices they would like to connect by sending invitations to other NordVPN users or by enabling Meshnet on their other devices.

They can then access other devices by selecting their IP address or name from their NordVPN app connection screen.

Meshnet is available for Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, and Linux, but only Windows and Linux devices can route traffic through them at this time. NordVPN is working on expanding these capabilities.

NordVPN has also announced that it will shut down its servers operating in India on June 26 in a response to the country’s new data law that mandated VPN companies to collect user data and hand it over to the government if needed.