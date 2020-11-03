Nokia's 4G lunar network is bad for radio astronomy, astrophysicist says

03 November 2020 13:20 IST

It is important to have regulations protecting astronomy when the sky is filling with an increasing number of satellites.

Some astronomers say that Nokia and NASA's 4G network on the moon could rattle radio astronomy.

The issue at the heart of the matter is the possible interference caused by a space-based Radio Frequency on a ground-based radio telescope.

"That is the issue that is worrying astronomers like me, now that Nokia of America has been awarded $14.1m for the development of the first ever cellular network on the Moon," said Emma Alexander, an astrophysicist from University of Manchester, in a blog.

The LTE/4G network will aim to facilitate long term lunar habitability, and provide communications for lunar rovers and navigation.

However, ground-based radio telescopes cannot completely avoid space-based sources of Radio Frequency Interference(RFI) like satellites or a future lunar telecommunications network. RFI is the disturbance caused by an external source affecting the observations in radio astronomy.

The involvement of private companies in space technology have long been questioned.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites caused a stir among astronomers after their first major launch in 2019.

Square Kilometre Array(SKA), an international project to build the world's largest radio telescope calculated that it's telescopes would be 70% less sensitive in the radio band that Starlink uses for communications.

Private companies should protect at least some radio frequencies for astronomy, Emma said.

Astronomers wish to have a radio telescope on the far side of the Moon. They believe this would help to answer fundamental questions about the universe, such as what it was like in the first few moments after the big bang but a 4G lunar network will not help this.