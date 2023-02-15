Nokia X30 5G smartphone launched with 90Hz refresh rate

February 15, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

The Nokia X30 5G smartphone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage running Android 12 and promises 3 OS upgrades

The Hindu Bureau

Nokia X30 5G smartphone claims to be made of 100% recycled aluminium frame and 65% recycled plastic back. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HMD Global, on Wednesday, launched Nokia X30 5G smartphone with a claim of being made of 100% recycled aluminium frame and 65% recycled plastic back.

The Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display can hit up to 700 nits of peak brightness and comes with a resolution of 1080x2400. The front of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

ALSO READ
Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: A solid contender in the mid-range smartphone segment

In optics, the X30 5G sports dual rear lens. The primary lens is 50MP shooter with OIS assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Nokia X30 5G has got a 16MP selfie camera. The camera is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+

HMD has packed a 4,200mAh battery in the X30 5G supported by a 33W charger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The X30 5G runs on Android 12 and promises 3 further OS upgrades.

For security, Nokia X30 5G has under display fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature. It is also IP67 rated for water.

ALSO READ
Realme 10 launched with 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek processor

Nokia X30 5G will retail at a limited period launch price ₹ 48,999 in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours in 8GB/256GB configuration only. It will go on sale on Amazon and company’s website starting February 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US