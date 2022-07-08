Nokia to open robotics lab at Indian Institute of Science for 5G and AI

The Center of Excellence will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics, 5G, and AI

The Center of Excellence will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics, 5G, and AI

Nokia and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Friday announced the opening of the Center of Excellence (CoE) in Networked Robotics at the IISc Bengaluru. The CoE will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The CoE will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture, and disaster management. The center will facilitate engagement and cooperation between academia, start-ups, and industry ecosystem partners to research and develop these use cases.

The research projects undertaken by the CoE will include the design of advanced robotics, AI, and automation solutions built upon next generation telecom networks and their applications for solving societally relevant problems.

Nokia will fund the CoE for three consecutive years in order to sustain the first phase of the partnership between Nokia and IISc.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, said, “We want India to drive global innovation in an era of convergence where a few years from now, extended reality (XR) and digital-physical fusion will allow us to create, collaborate and communicate in unprecedented ways. There is substantial untapped intellectual capability and competence in India, and our collaboration with a prestigious institution like IISc will enable exciting possibilities for industry and society.”

“Next generation communication technologies like 5G and 6G will contribute enormously to the growth of India’s economy. Our collaboration with a world-class company like Nokia will enable us to explore new frontiers for advanced technology research to benefit society as well as provide state-of-the-art training to our students to enable them to become technology leaders in the coming decades,” said Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director at IISc.