Nokia to lead EU’s 6G project Hexa-X

Nokia will lead European Commission’s 6G flagship initiative project Hexa-X, that will focus on next generation wireless networks.

The project is aimed at connecting human, physical and digital worlds by creating unique 6G use cases with fundamental 6G technologies.

"In the 6G era we will see applications that will not only connect humans with machines but also connect humans with the digital world," said Peter Vetter, Head of Access and Devices Research, Nokia Bell Labs.

Hexa-X can create a 6G network with a sixth sense that can understand human intentions, anticipate needs, make interactions with the physical world more effective, thereby improving our productivity, Nokia said.

The European Commission-funded projectwill commence on January 1, 2021 with a planned duration of 2.5 years. Nokia expects 6G systems to launch commercially by 2030.

The stakeholders of the project are network vendors, communication service providers, technology providers, as well as the most prominent European communications research institutes.

Nokia has played a leading role in commercialising every generation of wireless technology, from the first GSM call to the best performing 4G networks and the world's fastest 5G speeds.