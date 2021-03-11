Nokia signs patent license pact with Samsung

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Nokia has struck a deal with Samsung to license patents covering its innovations in video standards, the Finnish telecom company said on Thursday.
While the companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement, Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia.
Also Read | Nokia to lead EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Nokia's patent portfolio is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 declared essential to 5G.
The deal comes months after rival Ericsson filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung in a dispute over royalty payments and patent licenses.
Also Read | Samsung considers four sites in U.S. for $17 bln chip plant
The U.S. International Trade Commission said last month it would open an investigation after Ericsson claimed Samsung had infringed on some of its patents in 4G and next generation 5G wireless cellular communications infrastructure systems.
