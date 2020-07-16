Nokia offers a software upgrade for 5G migration

16 July 2020 11:14 IST

Through the new process, Nokia will help smoothen the transition for both its existing and new customers from 4G to the next generation 5G band.

Nokia announced on Tuesday a software-based solution to deploy 5G using existing 4G/LTE installations, a move that will significantly bring down costs for the company’s customers.

The Finnish company’s solution will support about 10 lakh radios immediately, and over 50 lakh in 2021. Its latest software-based solution will upgrade 4G/LTE radios to 5G/NR (New Radio) without any in-person site visit.

Through the new process, Nokia will help smoothen the transition for both its existing and new customers from 4G to the next generation 5G band.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is an important solution because it will help our customers quickly and efficiently upgrade their existing LTE radios, so that they are 5G-ready, saving them time and money,” Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said in a statement.

Also Read Samsung joins the 5G vRAN cohort

After this new software rollout, Nokia will be refarming existing bands to 5G/NR, which will benefit its roughly 350 4G/LTE customers.

The software upgrade will provide a newer and smoother way for operators to build 5G/NR coverage in lower bands via spectrum refarming, the company said in a statement.