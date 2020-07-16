Nokia offers a software upgrade for 5G migration

Nokia announced on Tuesday a software-based solution to deploy 5G using existing 4G/LTE installations, a move that will significantly bring down costs for the company’s customers.
The Finnish company’s solution will support about 10 lakh radios immediately, and over 50 lakh in 2021. Its latest software-based solution will upgrade 4G/LTE radios to 5G/NR (New Radio) without any in-person site visit.
Through the new process, Nokia will help smoothen the transition for both its existing and new customers from 4G to the next generation 5G band.
“This is an important solution because it will help our customers quickly and efficiently upgrade their existing LTE radios, so that they are 5G-ready, saving them time and money,” Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said in a statement.
After this new software rollout, Nokia will be refarming existing bands to 5G/NR, which will benefit its roughly 350 4G/LTE customers.
The software upgrade will provide a newer and smoother way for operators to build 5G/NR coverage in lower bands via spectrum refarming, the company said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath