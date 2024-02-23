Nokia, IISc partner to research 6G tech and use cases

February 23, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Finnish handset maker Nokia has announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to jointly research on 6G technologies and its use cases that will have a direct societal impact on India. A statement released by the company said that they will work with IISc at the telecom company’s newly inaugurated 6G Lab in Bengaluru to pursue 6G radio technologies, 6G architecture and the application of machine learning into the 6G air interface.

“The importance of India on the global telecommunications stage cannot be overemphasised. We’re proud to work with the brightest minds in Indian science and academia to ensure 6G is a force multiplier for the Indian economy. By exploring 6G use cases specific to India, we will ensure that 6G addresses the unique needs of the subcontinent,” Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer at Nokia, said in a statement.

The collaboration will help develop reference architectures, software frameworks and algorithms, with the goal of contributing their joint research to 6G technology and standards. According to the release, while the research itself is global, Nokia and IISc will be focused on how the tech will be relevant to India.

They will also work on building more sustainable and energy-efficient communication systems. They will also improve the resilience and reliability of networks for critical communications. Plus, they will use AI and develop ‘Network as Sensor’ technologies to improve transportation safety, expand healthcare and improve access to education.

In October 2023, Nokia opened the 6G Lab at its Global R&D center in Bengaluru. The research facility aims to accelerate development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases of 6G while fostering academic collaboration between Nokia and other educational institutions.

“IISc is very privileged to contribute to India’s mission to be a frontline contributor in design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030, as envisioned in the Bharat 6G Vision document released by the Prime Minister of India,” Professor Govindan Rangarajan, director of IISc, said.

