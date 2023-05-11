ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia launches a new entry segment phone

May 11, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Nokia C22 runs on Go Edition OS and supports up to 2GB of virtual RAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nokia launches a new entry segment phone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HMD Global on Thursday launched a new entry segment smartphone, Nokia C22, with an 8MP selfie lens. The phone has a 13MP rear camera and ships with Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The C22 is IP52 rated for dust and splashes, and also gets 2.5D glass protection at the front.

ALSO READ
How to pick the right budget smartphone?

Nokia C22 runs on Go Edition OS and supports up to 2GB of virtual RAM. The phone is supposed to get two years of security updates. The C22 has 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB.

HMG used a 5,000mAh battery in the Nokia C22, which has a USB-C port for charging.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Nokia C22 starts at ₹7,999 for 2GB/64GB. There is a 4GB/64GB model as well. It will sell in Charcoal, Sand, and Purple colours.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US