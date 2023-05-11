Nokia launches a new entry segment phone

May 11, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

HMD Global on Thursday launched a new entry segment smartphone, Nokia C22, with an 8MP selfie lens. The phone has a 13MP rear camera and ships with Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The C22 is IP52 rated for dust and splashes, and also gets 2.5D glass protection at the front.

Nokia C22 runs on Go Edition OS and supports up to 2GB of virtual RAM. The phone is supposed to get two years of security updates. The C22 has 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB.

HMG used a 5,000mAh battery in the Nokia C22, which has a USB-C port for charging.

The Nokia C22 starts at ₹7,999 for 2GB/64GB. There is a 4GB/64GB model as well. It will sell in Charcoal, Sand, and Purple colours.